Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DBX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.48 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $302,289.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $312,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,087 shares of company stock worth $1,999,188. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $6,820,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,070,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,067,000 after purchasing an additional 63,969 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 4.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 375.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 46,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 113.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 957,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after purchasing an additional 509,751 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

