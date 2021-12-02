Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 105.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SELB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

SELB opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.90. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 277.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 938,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 689,560 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,690,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after purchasing an additional 448,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 13,193.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 353,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

