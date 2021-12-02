Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DIN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $70.17 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average is $83.85.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 134.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

