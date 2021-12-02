trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRVG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.98.
Shares of TRVG opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $737.11 million, a P/E ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 1.74. trivago has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $5.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in trivago by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 43,608 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in trivago by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 571,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in trivago by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 45,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in trivago during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.
About trivago
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
