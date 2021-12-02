trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRVG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.98.

Shares of TRVG opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $737.11 million, a P/E ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 1.74. trivago has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $5.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that trivago will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in trivago by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 43,608 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in trivago by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 571,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in trivago by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 45,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in trivago during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

