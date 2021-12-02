Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the October 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CGEMY opened at $46.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average of $42.50. Capgemini has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $49.25.

Get Capgemini alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.