Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $246.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $266.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.08 and a 200-day moving average of $252.08.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

