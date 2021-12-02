AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives $14.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTI shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AXT by 10.0% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in AXT by 10.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXT by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AXT by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 108,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AXT by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

AXTI opened at $8.03 on Monday. AXT has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $343.45 million, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. AXT had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

