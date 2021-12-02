Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Critical Survey

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Versus Systems and Ooma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ooma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Versus Systems presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.41%. Ooma has a consensus price target of $28.17, suggesting a potential upside of 49.82%. Given Versus Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than Ooma.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Versus Systems and Ooma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $1.39 million 22.22 -$5.78 million ($0.88) -2.86 Ooma $168.95 million 2.61 -$2.44 million ($0.11) -170.91

Ooma has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems. Ooma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Versus Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.8% of Versus Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Ooma shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Ooma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and Ooma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -860.03% -211.23% -104.21% Ooma -1.30% -2.50% -1.12%

Summary

Ooma beats Versus Systems on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. Versus Systems Inc. has strategic partnership with Frias Agency. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc. engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential. The Ooma business offers small business phone service, and enterprise communications. The Ooma residential deals with phone services, and smart security; and Talkatone mobile app. The company was founded by Andrew Frame, Dennis Peng and Michael Cerda on November 19, 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

