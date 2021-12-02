Intersect Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,067 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.79.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $196.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.51 and a 1 year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

