Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 968 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

