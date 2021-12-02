Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $7.21 Million Stock Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.35% of Deluxe worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Deluxe by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,026,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,669,000 after purchasing an additional 198,025 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Deluxe by 104,616.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Deluxe by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 122,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Deluxe by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 54,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.68. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.70 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 3.86%. Deluxe’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on Deluxe in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.