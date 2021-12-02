Short Interest in Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Decreases By 50.0%

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS WACLY opened at $90.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Wacoal has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.35.
About Wacoal
