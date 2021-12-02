Short Interest in Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Decreases By 50.0%

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS WACLY opened at $90.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Wacoal has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.35.

About Wacoal

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies which are involved in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of women’s intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, textile products and accessories. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Wacoal Business, Overseas Wacoal Business, Peach John Business, and Others.

