UREEQA Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $8.22 million and approximately $108,553.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00063469 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00071661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00095045 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,501.72 or 0.07993219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,584.34 or 1.00470666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002651 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “URQAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.