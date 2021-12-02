salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $348.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $348.00 price target on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $321.56.

salesforce.com stock opened at $251.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.00, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 646,716 shares of company stock valued at $181,601,570. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

