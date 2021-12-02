Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DRXGF has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Drax Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

DRXGF stock opened at $7.65 on Thursday. Drax Group has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26.

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

