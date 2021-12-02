JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) to Neutral

BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BRMSY opened at $2.81 on Thursday. BR Malls Participações has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $4.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 0.91.
