JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) to Neutral

BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRMSY opened at $2.81 on Thursday. BR Malls Participações has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $4.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Get BR Malls Participações alerts:

BR Malls Participações Company Profile

BR MALLS Participações SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of shopping malls. It also leases out parking spaces and real estate properties. The company was founded on May 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BR Malls Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BR Malls Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.