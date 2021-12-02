BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $38.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.42% from the stock’s previous close.

BYSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair downgraded BeyondSpring from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of BYSI stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $192.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.03. BeyondSpring has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 22.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 72.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 10.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 139.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BeyondSpring by 88.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

