Brokerages Anticipate Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.06. Coeur Mining reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CDE opened at $5.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.00 and a beta of 1.73. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

