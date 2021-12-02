Analysts Anticipate Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.63. Lumen Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.85%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 33,998 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 65,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

