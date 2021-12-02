Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.20

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 314879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,541,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,877,000 after buying an additional 785,802 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,284,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,317,000 after buying an additional 1,494,519 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,558,000 after buying an additional 3,210,560 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,170,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,053,000 after buying an additional 2,620,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,040,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,794,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

