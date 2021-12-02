Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.38

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.38 and last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 28707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $590.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.54.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. Groupon had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Groupon by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,112 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 53,698 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $592,000. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,203,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Groupon by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 331,894 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 89,945 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

