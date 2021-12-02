Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.51

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.51 and last traded at $50.62, with a volume of 843780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.66.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day moving average is $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.