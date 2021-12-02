Argon (ARGON) Achieves Market Cap of $3.01 Million

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last week, Argon has traded down 38.3% against the US dollar. One Argon coin can currently be bought for $0.0423 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Argon has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and $627,438.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00063469 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00071661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00095045 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,501.72 or 0.07993219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,584.34 or 1.00470666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,916,665 coins and its circulating supply is 71,194,063 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

