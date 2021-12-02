DOGEFI (DOGEFI) Price Tops $0.35

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. DOGEFI has a total market capitalization of $350,315.52 and approximately $19.00 worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DOGEFI has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. One DOGEFI coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000622 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DOGEFI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00063469 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00071661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00095045 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,501.72 or 0.07993219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,584.34 or 1.00470666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002651 BTC.

DOGEFI Coin Profile

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. DOGEFI’s official website is dogefi.army . DOGEFI’s official Twitter account is @DOGEFI_army and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DOGEFI is medium.com/@DOGEFI

Buying and Selling DOGEFI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOGEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DOGEFIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DOGEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOGEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.