Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion.

WWD stock opened at $102.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.47. Woodward has a 52 week low of $102.43 and a 52 week high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.76 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

WWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodward from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodward stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

