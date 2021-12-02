Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of HR stock opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.