Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
HR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.
Shares of HR stock opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13.
In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Healthcare Realty Trust
Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.
