TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRP. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy stock opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.51. TC Energy has a one year low of $40.11 and a one year high of $55.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average of $49.94.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 87,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.