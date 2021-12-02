Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $76.40 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $70.67 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

