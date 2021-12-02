Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $130.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.58. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.35 and a 1-year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

