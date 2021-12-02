Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth about $88,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 32.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 31.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 80.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.94%.

SU has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

