Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 128.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 109,318 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $81.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $82.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

