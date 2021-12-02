Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 49,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $49,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 97,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 15,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY stock opened at $37.64 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.