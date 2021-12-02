Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,075,109,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 30.6% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after buying an additional 1,296,998 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 20.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after buying an additional 715,042 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Global Payments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,814,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,235,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,768,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,724,000 after buying an additional 32,092 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.65.

GPN opened at $117.86 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.96 and a 200-day moving average of $168.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

