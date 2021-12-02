Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Shares in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.07% of Middlesex Water at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the second quarter valued at $67,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 77.0% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 95.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $101.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $116.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.24. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.35.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 54.46%.

In other news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $337,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $52,653.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,577 shares of company stock worth $805,802. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

