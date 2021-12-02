13,169 Shares in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Magellan Health by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Magellan Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Magellan Health by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Magellan Health stock opened at $94.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.54. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.11. Magellan Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.83 and a fifty-two week high of $99.36.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.34). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.