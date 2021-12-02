Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 60,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $104.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.43 and its 200-day moving average is $105.65. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $111.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

