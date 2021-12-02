Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,832 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,482 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the software company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 183,193 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,474,000 after purchasing an additional 40,196 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the software company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $249.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.29. The firm has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.05 and a 52-week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,938 shares of company stock worth $1,716,498 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

