Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,132 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bit Digital were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 65.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 18,251 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $2,855,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $959,000. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BTBT opened at $9.42 on Thursday. Bit Digital, Inc. has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $33.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Bit Digital Profile

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

