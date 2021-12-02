Intersect Capital LLC Sells 965 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.24.

MGM opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.67.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $300,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,200 shares of company stock worth $5,646,064. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.