Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,757,000 after acquiring an additional 285,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,517 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 21,499 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $151.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $112.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $156.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.89.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 95.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

