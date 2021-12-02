908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) and Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Critical Analysis

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) and Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares 908 Devices and Owlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 908 Devices -90.18% -17.50% -13.36% Owlet N/A N/A N/A

This table compares 908 Devices and Owlet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 908 Devices $26.89 million 24.90 -$12.82 million ($2.16) -11.11 Owlet N/A N/A -$8.25 million N/A N/A

Owlet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 908 Devices.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for 908 Devices and Owlet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 908 Devices 0 0 4 0 3.00 Owlet 0 2 1 0 2.33

908 Devices presently has a consensus target price of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 183.33%. Owlet has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 98.70%. Given 908 Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe 908 Devices is more favorable than Owlet.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of 908 Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of Owlet shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of 908 Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc. develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. Its products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis. 908 Devices Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Owlet

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc.

