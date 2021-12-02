Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.63

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 4990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kaltura currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.29 million. Research analysts expect that Kaltura Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter worth approximately $148,647,000. Intel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter worth approximately $82,739,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter worth approximately $82,117,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter worth approximately $53,105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter worth approximately $16,430,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

