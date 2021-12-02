Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Short Interest Up 39.2% in November

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the October 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

Pandora A/S stock opened at $31.11 on Thursday. Pandora A/S has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $36.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.02.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $749.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.5983 dividend. This is a boost from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.