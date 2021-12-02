Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Short Interest Up 39.6% in November

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,500 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the October 31st total of 190,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:MFH opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86. Mercurity Fintech has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mercurity Fintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Mercurity Fintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Mercurity Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mercurity Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mercurity Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

