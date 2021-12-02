Jeff Benck Acquires 1,500 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Stock

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $849.96 million, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.75%.

BHE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

