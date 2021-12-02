Insider Buying: Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Director James W. Jr. Newman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Adial Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.50.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). On average, equities analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $73,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 7,419.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $43,000. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADIL shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research lifted their price target on Adial Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

