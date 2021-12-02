Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Sells $156,413.16 in Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Philippe Santi sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $156,413.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Philippe Santi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Philippe Santi sold 2,269 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $198,855.16.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $89.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $96.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.43.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BWS Financial increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.