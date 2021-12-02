Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Insider Sells $47,368.00 in Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $47,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $55,008.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $72,580.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $65,704.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $65,322.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $74,108.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $89,388.00.

NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $115.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 533,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 28,371 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 145,734 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

