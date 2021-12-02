Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $11,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter worth $681,422,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 94.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897,317 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 59.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,351,000 after buying an additional 4,622,845 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 170.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,148,000 after buying an additional 4,582,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at $66,762,301,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.29. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $272,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,236. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

