Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $61,000 Position in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) by 144.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cinedigm were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cinedigm by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 806,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 109,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinedigm by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,079,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 346,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinedigm by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 111,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

CIDM stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.07 million, a PE ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81. Cinedigm Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 61.99%. The business had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG).

